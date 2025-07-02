Ahead of Oasis' tour, a look at famous and brief band reunions: Nirvana, Outkast and more

NEW YORK — ''Don't Look Back in Anger'' is good advice for the Britpop band Oasis, who launch their surprising reunion tour this week in Cardiff, Wales.
Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the reunion marks the end of the siblings' long-held feud, one that led to Oasis disbanding in 2009. For many fans, this news is almost too good to be true. They're anxiously awaiting whether the Gallaghers will indeed make it through the entire run of international dates and even perhaps extend the reunion.
Whether they're in it for the long haul or will call it quits at some point sooner, here's a look at a few other very famous — but very brief — band reunions.
The Beach Boys
DISBANDED: Technically, they never broke up. Read on.
HOW LONG THE REUNION LASTED: A few months in 2012.
WHAT HAPPENED: There is no linear history when it comes to The Beach Boys, but here's the abridged: Band members came and went, and the band's visionary, the late Brian Wilson, retired from touring in 1964 following a breakdown caused by stress and exhaustion. His place was soon filled by Bruce Johnston, who remained with the group for decades. Wilson also infamously feuded with his cousin and bandmate Mike Love over songwriting credits for years.
The question here is: Can a band that never broke up reunite? In this case, yes: The band — with both Wilson and Love — got together for a new album, ''That's Why God Made the Radio'' and world tour in 2012, celebrating the band's 50th anniversary. It wasn't the whole original lineup, however: Drummer Dennis Wilson died in 1983, and guitarist Carl Wilson died in 1998.