Ahead of Oasis' tour, a look at famous and brief band reunions: Nirvana, Outkast and more

WHAT HAPPENED: At the top of 2014, Outkast — the innovative Atlanta-based hip-hop duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — announced they would tour festivals around the world to mark 20 years of their band, following a near-decade hiatus. The dates began at Coachella, where the duo headlined both Friday night shows. Then they made their way to their home state of Georgia for the CounterPoint Music & Arts Festival, which The Associated Press described as ''an energetic show that kept the crowd jamming in the late hours.''