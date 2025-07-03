Agustín Ramírez's two-run homer leads Marlins past Twins 4-1

MIAMI — Agustín Ramírez hit a two-run home run, Xavier Edwards singled twice and the Miami Marlins won their fourth straight series with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Eury Pérez (1-2) struck out a season-high seven and walked one in six innings of one-hit ball for his first win since June 25, 2023, against Pittsburgh. Cade Gibson relieved Pérez in the seventh after 80 pitches.
The Marlins (39-46) have won 10 of their past 12 — including an eight-game winning streak — and have the same record as the Atlanta Braves for third in the NL East.
The Twins went 2-4 in their six-game road trip, also losing a series at Detroit.
Ramírez connected on a 1-2 fastball from Twins starter David Festa (2-3) and launched it 425 feet to left-center during a three-run first.
Festa allowed five hits and four runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Edwards hit leadoff singles in the first and third and stole his team-leading 15th base. Kyle Stowers went 0-for-3, ending his nine-game hitting streak. Ronny Henriquez earned his fifth save.
Matt Wallner ended the shutout with a solo shot off Gibson in the seventh.