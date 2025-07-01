'Agonizing': How Alaska's pivotal Republican senator decided to vote for Donald Trump's bill

WASHINGTON — Just after midnight, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was pacing in a Senate hallway, alone and looking concerned.
It had suddenly become clear to all her Republican colleagues that her vote would be their best chance of passing President Donald Trump's sweeping bill of tax and spending cuts. Had she decided whether she would support the bill? ''No,'' Murkowski said, shaking her head and putting her hand up to signal that she didn't want to answer any questions.
Around 12 hours later, after she had convinced Senate leaders to change the bill to benefit her state and voted for the legislation, ensuring its passage, Murkowski said the last day had been ''probably the most difficult and agonizing legislative 24-hour period that I have encountered.''
''And you all know," she told reporters after the vote at midday Tuesday, ''I've got a few battle scars underneath me.''
This isn't Murkowski's first tough vote
Murkowski has been in the Senate for nearly 23 years, and she has taken a lot of tough votes as a moderate Republican who often breaks with her party. So she knew what she was doing when she managed to leverage the pressure campaign against her into several new programs that benefit her very rural state, including special carveouts for Medicaid and food assistance.
''Lisa can withstand pressure,'' said Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a fellow Republican moderate and longtime friend. Collins said she spoke to Murkowski on Monday when she was still undecided, and ''I know it was a difficult decision for her, and I also know how much thought she put into it.''
Texas Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has also served with Murkowski for two decades, was more blunt: ''She knows how to use her leverage,'' he said.