Aging and ailing, 'Message Tree' at Woodstock concert site is reluctantly cut down

''SUSAN, MEET YOU HERE SATURDAY 11 A.M., 3 P.M. or 7 P.M.,'' read one note left on what later became known as the Message Tree. In another, Candi Cohen was told to meet the girls back at the hotel. Dan wrote on a paper plate to Cindy (with the black hair & sister) that he was sorry he was ''too untogether'' to ask for her address, but left his number.