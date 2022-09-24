ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The agent for Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday that the team plans to place the starter on season-ending injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Jack Bechta added in a message posted on his Twitter account that he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season.

Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo's 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.

The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start.

Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL's top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL