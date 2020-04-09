The U.S. Forest Service has closed Minnesota ranger offices managing the Superior National Forest as a health precaution to protect against spread of the coronavirus, limiting interaction with the public to phone calls.

A hotline also is set up for questions about permits for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The Forest Service announced the move Thursday in a news release. “As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said forest supervisor Connie Cummins.

Here is how the public can reach the ranger offices:

• Forest headquarters, 218-343-8972

• Gunflint, 218-387-1750

• LaCroix, 218-666-0020

• Kawishiwi, 218-365-7600

• Tofte, 218-663-8060

• Laurentian, 218-229-8800

Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public should direct questions about BWCA permits and reservations to 218-626-4395.

Forest campgrounds and group sites remain closed. The Forest Service said earlier some roads, trails, dispersed campsites and boat landings might be open, without restroom access.