LARAMIE, Wyo. — Obi Agbim led Wyoming past Division-II Concordia-Saint Paul on Monday with 25 points off of the bench in a 108-85 win.
Agbim scores 25 off the bench, Wyoming takes down Concordia-Saint Paul 108-85
Obi Agbim led Wyoming past Division-II Concordia-Saint Paul on Monday with 25 points off of the bench in a 108-85 win.
By The Associated Press
Agbim also contributed six assists for the Cowboys. Scottie Ebube scored 19 points while finishing 9 of 12 from the floor. Cole Henry shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Antwan Kimmons led the way for the Golden Bears with 20 points and nine rebounds. Concordia-Saint Paul also got 20 points and five assists from Ben Kopetzki. Marcus Skeete finished with 14 points.
Wyoming took the lead with 6:26 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 51-45 at halftime, with Touko Tainamo racking up 10 points. Wyoming extended its lead to 85-69 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Ebube scored a team-high 19 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
PGA Tour has big changes on the horizon. What doesn't change is players having to earn it: Analysis
The reason behind such a big change to PGA Tour eligibility is not much different from what it was some 40 years ago. Both were about trying to make the tour more competitive and to give real value to having a card.