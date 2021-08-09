More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Chance of storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 10
Nation
Progress made but hot weather could spur California wildfire
California's largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
World
Survivors of Guatemalan mudslide face death or emigration
The day before he left for the United States was a busy one for Victor Cal. He went from relative to relative, collecting money to buy food during the journey north.
Business
'Nowhere to run': UN report says global warming nears limits
Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a "code red for humanity."
Paul Douglas
Odds Favor Continued Warm & Dry Weather
Last weekend's rains helped, but we need more. The state and region is steeped in drought with more hot and dry weather expected through the rest of the week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson