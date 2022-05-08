More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
More New Mexico residents warned they may need to flee fire
Firefighters in New Mexico's Rocky Mountain foothills prepared Monday to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush to create more defensive lines aimed at preventing a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and tinder-dry pine forests.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Unsettled and muggy; high of 84
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, humid with rounds of storms; high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 9
Paul Douglas
Summer Arrives: Strong Storms And Records Highs Possible This Week
We have several strong storm chances and the first 80s and potentially 90s in the forecast this upcoming week as summer makes a quick entrance into the region. - D.J. Kayser