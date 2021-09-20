More from Star Tribune
Business
After Ida outages, utility proposals include city takeover
Amid calls for investigations following major power losses during Hurricane Ida, the power company subsidiary that provides electric service to New Orleans said Tuesday it's ready to discuss having the city assume control of the municipal power system.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 65, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be cooler and drier, with a frost advisory in northeastern Minnesota overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, dry breeze; high 65
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 21
Paul Douglas
An Autumnal Breeze But More Lukewarm Days On The Way
We dry out today after yesterday's welcome soaker, which helped to put another dent in the drought - which will, in all probability, be with us for portions of the state into at least the first half of 2022. Rain was heaviest north and west of the Twin Cities. Good news: the unusually dry pattern will accelerated in late spring shows signs of slow easing, but pulling out of the deepest drought since 1988 will take months, not days or weeks.
Nation
Consultants sued over 2018 deaths of women in sheriff's van
The estates of two South Carolina women who drowned while locked in the back of a sheriff's department van during Hurricane Florence have filed lawsuits alleging negligence by a company that created policies and procedures for the law enforcement agency.