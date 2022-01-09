More from Star Tribune
Nation
Parts of New England to see extreme cold, closures this week
The New England states are bracing for extreme cold that is already closing some schools and threatening the power grid this week.
Nation
Rare snowy owl soars over Washington, thrills crowds
A snowy owl apparently touring iconic buildings of the nation's capital is captivating birdwatchers who manage to get a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high 3 above; much warmer Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold; windchill 26 below zero; high 3 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 10
Paul Douglas
One More Cold Day, Then A Modest January Warmup
Icy winds continue today with sub-zero wind chill values finally fading midday Tuesday as air temperatures return to near normal levels. The second half of the week looks even warmer with readings flirting with the freezing mark. It'll feel like a heat wave! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson