More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port
A small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing sun, high 55
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 29
World
Wild winds in Australia leave thousands without power
Wild winds in the city of Melbourne and across the Australian state of Victoria overnight tore off roofs, downed trees and left more than 450,000 homes without power.
Paul Douglas
Drying Out With a Fine Fall Weekend - Slushy Possibilities Emerge Next Week
Winter has been delayed by a few weeks, but it's still coming, and Old Man Winter may fire a first shot across the bow the latter half of next week with enough cold air in place for flurries by midweek. No Halloween blizzards this time around, but by next week there will be no doubt in your mind that it's November.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; low clouds and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.