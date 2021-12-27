Paul Douglas

We'll add to that total with another 2-4" by tonight. The sun comes out Wednesday with single-digit daytime "highs". Enjoy the relative warmth, because a true arctic front is brewing for the weekend. ECMWF (European model) consistently keeps most of Minnesota below zero New Year's Day into Sunday. Wind chills may dip from -20 to -40F. Check the weather blog for more details. -Todd Nelson