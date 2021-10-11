More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66; rain Wednesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12
World
Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines
A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages
Blustery winds still surged through California on Tuesday after downing trees, fanning wildfires and shutting off power to about 21,000 customers in northern and central regions.
Nation
Hurricane Ida in Louisiana: Caskets, vaults still displaced
Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana with furious winds that ripped roofs off buildings and storm surge so powerful it moved homes. What it wrought on the living it also wrought on the dead, moving vaults and caskets and adding another layer of trauma for families and communities recovering from the powerful storm.