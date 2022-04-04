More from Star Tribune
Nation
Residents clear storm debris as more severe weather looms
After violent storms blamed for killing at least three people, Southerners cleared fallen trees from roadways Wednesday and began cleaning up debris from homes and buildings smashed by suspected tornadoes as forecasters warned more violent weather was likely on the way.
Paul Douglas
Windy Weather With Rain And Snow Continues Thursday - Drier For The Twins Opener Friday
We will continue to see rain and snow showers as we head throughout the day Thursday with wind gusts up above 30 mph in the metro. Friday will continue to be windy, but with drier weather for the postponed Twins home opener. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon weather: Windy with cold rain
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
