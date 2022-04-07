More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Rural Nebraska fire chief dies in crash on way to wildfire
A wildfire in southern Nebraska fueled by dry conditions and strong winds forced the evacuation of the small village of Edison and a rural fire chief was killed in a crash while he was responding to the blaze.
World
Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from outage as anger builds
Shuttered businesses. Sleepless nights. Canceled classes. Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remained without power on Friday, nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage.
Business
Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices
More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remained without electricity on Thursday after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory, forcing it to cancel classes and shutter government offices.
Paul Douglas
Windy, Cool, Partly Sunny Friday For Twin Home Opener - Warmer This Weekend
If you're heading out to the Twins Home Opener, make sure you've got a warmer coat on as temperatures will be in the low 40s but it'll feel much cooler with wind gusts around 30 mph. Warmer weather awaits for the weekend. - D.J. Kayser