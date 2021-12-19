More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 23
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 21
December storm spawned at least 16 tornadoes in Minnesota
The National Weather Service has confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota during last week's storms. The number could still rise as damage surveys continue.
Morning forecast: Coating of snow, more north; high 23
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 21
Philippine governor warns of looting without typhoon aid
The governor of a central Philippine province devastated last week by Typhoon Rai pleaded on radio Tuesday for the government to quickly send food and other aid, warning that without outside help, army troops and police would have to be deployed to prevent looting because of growing hunger.
Today Marks The Winter Solstice
A coating of snow is possible today with a couple inches north of MSP, where a white Christmas is likely. In the metro area much of whatever snow is left will melt, with daytime highs above 32F the latter half of the week. Models hint at light rain and 40F at MSP Christmas Eve, followed by cooler weather over the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson