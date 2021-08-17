More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.
World
Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 1, injures 27
A wildfire near the French Riviera has killed one person and remained out of control as it raged through forests for a third day Wednesday, according to authorities.
Duluth
Superior National Forest fire grows amid windy conditions
Homes, cabins evacuated as planes and crews battle the fast-growing blaze.
Nation
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
A wildfire raged through a small Northern California forest town Tuesday, burning dozens of homes as dangerously dry and windy weather also continued to fuel other massive blazes and prompted the nation's largest utility to begin shutting off power to 51,000 customers.