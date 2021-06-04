More from Star Tribune
World
Floods and mudslides kill 6, another 5 missing in Sri Lanka
Flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka have killed at least six people and left five missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 98, sunny and breezy
There's a heat advisory this weekend, with more warm weather on the way.
World
Severe weather in Germany: Girl hit by car after lightning
Authorities issued severe weather warnings Saturday for parts of western Germany, a day after a man was killed and a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in separate storm-related incidents.
Evening forecast: Low of 73 and very warm, ahead of more record heat
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Record High Of 97F At MSP Friday - Another Record-Breaking Day Expected Saturday
After numerous records set across the state Friday, the record-breaking heat will continue into the weekend Saturday highs in the mid-90s expected in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will slightly cool Sunday into early next week, but they'll still be in the low 90s. Click for more on the heat! - D.J. Kayser