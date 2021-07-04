More from Star Tribune
Nation
Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.
Business
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead
Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Monday looking for dozens of people who may be trapped after a a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people.
World
Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast
Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday, and forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: One more hot one; high 97
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 5
Business
Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes
A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations.