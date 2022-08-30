More from Star Tribune
World
In Pakistan, fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede
Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 31
World
UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022
The U.N. weather agency is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious "triple dip" — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide.
World
For Pakistan flood victims, waters hit swiftly and brutally
Rubina Bibi was cooking food for her family in her mudbrick home in her village in northwest Pakistan when the nearby mosque blared a warning from its loudspeaker. Flood waters were coming, it announced, everyone should move to safer ground.
World
Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100
Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday.