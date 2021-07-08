More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with torrential rains and high winds as it churned up the East Coast on Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 79; showers south
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, July 9
Nation
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Nation
Storms thwart outdoor Pyer Moss show, forcing postponement
It was a glorious setting for a buzzy fashion show: the lawn outside a 34-room, columned Italianate mansion in Irvington, New York, 30 miles from New York City. But Mother Nature had other plans.
Business
Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked people and businesses in the nation's most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as the Western United States weathers a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.