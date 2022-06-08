More from Star Tribune
Spain evacuates 2,000 as crews race to counter wildfire
A wildfire in southern Spain forced the evacuation of 2,000 people amid fears that torrid weather on Thursday may feed the blaze. Emergency agencies deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews to fight it.
10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
At least 17 people were killed and four are missing after flooding hit the central Chinese province of Hunan and a landslide buried parts of several villages in the southern Guangxi region, state media reported.
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 79; warming trend next week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 9
3 dead after Arkansas highway crashes during thunderstorms
Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said.