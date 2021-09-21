More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
Business
After Ida outages, utility proposals include city takeover
Amid calls for investigations following major power losses during Hurricane Ida, the power company subsidiary that provides electric service to New Orleans said Tuesday it's ready to discuss having the city assume control of the municipal power system.
Business
Louisiana's struggling seafood industry teetering after Ida
Louisiana's oyster farmers, crabbers, shrimpers and anglers are nothing if not adaptable, producing millions of pounds of seafood annually, often in water that was dry land a generation ago. They've fought off a devastating oil spill, floods, changing markets and endless hurricanes just to stay in business.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant; high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 22
Paul Douglas
Mostly Lukewarm: Some of the Best Weather of 2021 On Tap
I will always be a fan of September in Minnesota: less humidity, fewer bugs, lukewarm breezes and ripening leaves sounds like a nice break from the atmospheric extremes of summer at our latitude. Fewer wild storms and little chance of (beastly) heat. The forecast looks quiet into most of next week, as much as we still need a few soaking storms the weather will be a non-issue until further notice.
Evening forecast: Low of 47; clear and cooler for last night of summer
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.