Nation
As wildfire closes in, New Mexico residents prepare to flee
Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.
Nation
Flooding affects travel in parts of northwestern Minnesota, N.D.
Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.
Nation
Flooding forces evacuation in parts of Manitoba after rains
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Lingering clouds, high around 50
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities area.