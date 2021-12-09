Paul Douglas

The first (real) snowstorm of the winter season is still on track for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota. Expect a sharp snowfall gradient with more snow southern suburbs, considerably less will fall on northern suburbs and St. Cloud. Wind shouldn't be a major factor (I don't see much blowing and drifting) and temperatures close to 30F increases the odds of slushy/wet freeways. That said, it will be pretty slow out there on area highways by late afternoon and evening.