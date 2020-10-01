ATLANTA (0-3) at GREEN BAY (3-0)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

– Packers by 7

– Falcons 1-2; Packers 3-0

– Packers lead 18-16

– Packers won 34-20 at Green Bay on Dec. 9, 2018

– Falcons lost 30-26 at home to Chicago; Packers won 37-30 at New Orleans

– Falcons No. 29; Packers No. 3

– OVERALL (7), RUSH (18), PASS (3)

– OVERALL (31), RUSH (13), PASS (31)

– OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (6)

– OVERALL (14), RUSH (14), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Both teams have protected their quarterbacks well. Green Bay has allowed only two sacks all year and has given up a sack on only 1.9% of its dropbacks, a percentage that ranks behind only Kansas City (1.6%). Atlanta has allowed a sack on 3.7% of its dropbacks to rank sixth. … The Falcons are the first team to lose twice in a season after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. They've done it in each of their last two games, as they've fallen 30-29 to Dallas and 30-26 to Chicago. … Atlanta has lost five games it led by at least 16 points since 2016, including playoff contests and a Super Bowl. No other NFL team has more than two of those types of losses over that stretch. … The Falcons are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since 1999. ... Atlanta's Calvin Ridley has at least 100 yards receiving in each of the first three games. … The Packers are the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of their first three games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. This is the first time in franchise history the Packers haven't committed any turnovers in their first three games. … The Packers have joined the 2013 Denver Broncos as the only teams to total at least 120 points and 1,375 yards over their first three games. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur was Atlanta's quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 as he worked on a staff headed by current Falcons coach Dan Quinn. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown nine touchdown passes without an interception. … Green Bay' RB Aaron Jones has four touchdown runs, putting him in a six-way tie for the NFL lead. Jones has 303 yards rushing to rank second to Tennessee's Derrick Henry (319). … Fantasy tip: If you're desperate for a tight end, you may want to see if Green Bay's Robert Tonyan is available in your league's waiver wire. Tonyan has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last two games and had five receptions for 50 yards at New Orleans. Now he faces Atlanta's poor pass defense.