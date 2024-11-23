After Trump's Project 2025 denials, he is tapping its authors and influencers for key roles

Meanwhile, Musk's and Ramaswamy's sweeping ''efficiency'' mandates from Trump could turn on an old, defunct constitutional theory that the president — not Congress — is the real gatekeeper of federal spending. In his ''Agenda 47,'' Trump endorsed so-called ''impoundment,'' which holds that when lawmakers pass appropriations bills, they simply set a spending ceiling, but not a floor. The president, the theory holds, can simply decide not to spend money on anything he deems unnecessary.