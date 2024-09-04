After the king's endorsement, Thailand has a new Cabinet but with some familiar faces

Pheu Thai's predecessor, the Thai Rak Thai Party, ended years of Democrat domination of electoral politics in 2001 when its billionaire founder and leader, Thaksin, became prime minister. After Thaksin was ousted in 2006, the Democrats linked up with other conservative forces in Thai society to try to thwart a comeback of his political machine. Thaksin's ouster triggered years of struggle between his supporters and his opponents, in the streets, in the courts and at the ballot box.