After 'The Idol,' Abel Tesfaye's new movie 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' brought 'joy back into filmmaking'

LAS VEGAS — Abel Tesfaye has always known he wanted to pursue a career in cinema. He sees his meteoric rise to fame as one of today's biggest pop superstars under the moniker The Weeknd as a detour to make that happen.
Nearly two years after he made his acting debut with HBO's ''The Idol,'' which he co-created with Sam Levinson, Tesfaye said his latest experimental musical film which also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan ''brought the joy back into filmmaking."
''Hurry Up Tomorrow,'' a Lionsgate release hitting theaters May 16, is a kind of companion piece to the final album of the same name released earlier this year in the artist's record-breaking trilogy.
Along with director Trey Edward Shults, Tesfaye, 35, spoke with The Associated Press about retiring The Weeknd, losing his voice onstage in 2022 and lessons learned from making ''The Idol.''
The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: How has cinema and long-form storytelling through film influenced you as an artist?
TESFAYE: Cinema, for me, it's always been my number one passion. And then I happened to sing and make music and it kind of felt like a little detour, a little cheat code to kind of get into this.
I always wanted to make movies and I always want to make music with movies. You always kind of hear and see the DNA of cinema in my albums and my music videos, my performances and my stage. So it's always just been a part of me.