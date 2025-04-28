After 'The Idol,' Abel Tesfaye's new movie 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' brought 'joy back into filmmaking'

TESFAYE: Absolutely. I mean I was juggling a million things at the time, you know, and I was on tour, dealing with personal stuff as well. But that's happened before. I was able to still rely on my super power. You know, I can go on stage and it's this cathartic experience with the fans. I can shut my world off for an hour and a half, two hours and just lose myself in my performance. And when it got to a point where the lines were blurring, it was affecting my stage performance — people spend a lot of money to come to these shows. They save up for a year, and it got a point where, oh my God, I can't give them what they want, my voice is failing me. And I knew at that moment, I needed to sit down and figure out what was going on up there. Because it wasn't a physical injury.