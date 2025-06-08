After tear gas and street fires, an Los Angeles community cleans up as National Guard troops arrive

COMPTON, Calif. — Ernest Melendrez woke up early Sunday to shovel tear gas pellets and other charred and broken detritus from his neighborhood's streets, the remnants of a battle between protesters demonstrating against immigration raids and federal and local authorities the night before.
Melendrez wore a mask covering his nose and mouth, but he coughed often – it wasn't enough to protect him from remaining tear gas still in the air.
Across the street, storefronts were covered in anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement graffiti.
''I think people have the right idea, just the wrong approach,'' Melendrez said as cars whisked by him, some honking in appreciation or stopping to ask questions about the night before. ''Everybody has their own way of coping with stuff, and if nobody is there to help manage their feelings this is what can tend to happen. You need some community support.''
Melendrez, his wife and daughter cleaned the streets that were obscured just hours earlier by huge clouds of tear gas fired by federal authorities. The protests prompted President Donald Trump to order National Guard troops deployed to downtown Los Angeles President Donald Trump says he's deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to immigration protests, over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.following the clashes.
More protests were planned Sunday, and troops dressed in tactical gear were seen stationed outside Metropolitan Detention Center downtown, where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with federal authorities previously. Newsom has called Trump's order a ''complete overreaction.''
A Home Depot about a block away from where Melendrez was cleaning was the epicenter of the previous night's struggle. On Sunday it was empty and calm; a lone worker cleaned graffiti off the store's sign as customers drove in.
As federal officers in tactical gear fired tear gas and other nonlethal weapons in Compton and Paramount on Saturday, some protesters started a series of small fires that left black char on the streets. Graffiti was scrawled on a doughnut shop, a taqueria, a gas station and other locally owned businesses. On Sunday the damage was still raw and uncleaned in Compton, save for Melendrez's efforts, with spray-painted slogans such as ''What is America without Immigrants'' all around.