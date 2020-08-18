A domestic situation at a residence in Blaine ended with a man and a woman dead.

Two juveniles inside the home on the 600 block of NE. 120th Avenue were rescued and taken to safety, a spokesperson with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies and the Anoka County SWAT team set up a perimeter around the home after being called there about a domestic situation about 8:35 p.m. Authorities learned a man inside the home had a gun and later heard multiple shots inside the residence, said Tierney Peters with the sheriff’s office.

Attempts to make contact with the adults inside the home were unsuccessful. Law enforcement entered the residents and found two adults deceased.

Their identities were not released.

Police were not looking for any suspects and Peters said there was no danger to the public.