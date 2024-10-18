After Sinwar's death, hostage families see a 'window of opportunity' to bring their loved ones home

''Mr. Netanyahu had a very dark legacy up to this day,'' said Efrat Machikawa, 56, the niece of 80-year-old hostage Gadi Moses, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. ''But the time is now, exactly now ... Now is his chance to make sure all the hostages are coming back, the dead so they can have a proper burial and the living so they can be returned to their families.''