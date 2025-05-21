Wires

After reports of deportations to South Sudan, Trump administration says it has removed 8 people convicted of crimes

After reports of deportations to South Sudan, Trump administration says it has removed 8 people convicted of crimes.

The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 2:28PM

WASHINGTON — After reports of deportations to South Sudan, Trump administration says it has removed 8 people convicted of crimes.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Team Penske fires president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and GM Kyle Moyer in wake of scandal

Team Penske fires president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and GM Kyle Moyer in wake of scandal.

Wires

After reports of deportations to South Sudan, Trump administration says it has removed 8 people convicted of crimes

Wires

Target sales fall sharply in the first quarter and the retailer warns they will slip for all of 2025