After record-setting Round 1 win, Cavaliers hope they're just getting started in NBA playoffs

MIAMI — Kenny Atkinson didn't need a few months, or a few weeks, or even a few games before figuring out the potential of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He needed two practices.
Go back to training camp in Bradenton, Florida. The Cavaliers were in Day 2 there, and one of Atkinson's assistant coaches offered some early observations that have stuck with Atkinson for the seven months that have followed.
"He said, 'We're skilled, we're smart and we play really hard.' That was the immediate feedback,'' Atkinson, in his first year coaching the Cavaliers, recalled this week. ''Those three things stood out. Your first impressions count, I guess."
Those impressions were spot on, too.
Skilled, smart and hard-playing sums up the Cavaliers quite nicely, it turns out. They're headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals against either Indiana or Milwaukee, after the No. 1 seed on that side of the bracket simply dismantled the Miami Heat in a four-game sweep in Round 1.
Margin of victory in that series: 122 points, the most one-sided matchup in NBA playoff history. Victory margins in Games 3 and 4, both on the road: 37 and 55 points.
''They're going to be on probably a long run right now," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said when Game 4 ended, tipping his cap to the Cavs. "They're well-coached. They have a group that fits and plays the right way. So, we were humbled — but they had so much to do with a lot of how we looked.''