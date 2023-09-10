A week after a peaceful protest by inmates objecting to conditions including the quality of drinking water, Minnesota corrections officials have changed course and are offering bottled water to inmates at Stillwater prison and have ordered the water tested.

Department of Corrections officials announced Saturday that 51,000 bottle of water had been ordered for inmates and staff at the Stillwater facility while "more extensive" testing is done to determine why the water is murky.

In a news release, the department stated that "monthly and yearly water test results ... have shown that the water at MCF-Stillwater does not pose a health risk. The test results for the five main types of water contaminants have consistently met or exceeded federal and state water quality requirements."

But DOC spokesman Andy Skoogman also added this: "We recognize there are sediments in the well water which can at times affect clarity with a reddish-brown tint. It's important to point out that although the water may be unclear, it has not been deemed unsafe through the routine third party water testing."

The new testing, to commence this week, will search for iron, rust, manganese and other sediments that could be giving the water an unappealing tinge, the department said. The statement emphasized that there have been no reports of "water illnesses" among staff or inmates.

Over Labor Day weekend, about 100 inmates staged a protest, refusing to return to their cells, in order to draw attention to conditions including a lack of air conditioning and a staff shortage left them with little time outside their cells to shower, call their families and socialize with each other.

Last week, Cathy Stroud-Caldwell, whose son Lincoln is in prison for a 2008 murder conviction, told the Star Tribune she was been told water in the cells was rusty and prisoners had been straining it using their socks. "These are human beings," she said.