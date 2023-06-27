Coon Rapids police are hoping a $500 reward will bring the tip needed to catch those responsible for intentionally setting a playground and portable toilets in city parks on fire.

The fires began June 13 and 14 when someone set toilets in Wintercrest and Woodcrest parks ablaze. The stakes rose June 15 when a structure featuring slides, tubes and a climbing apparatus in Woodcrest Park went up in flames.

A neighbor called police about 2 a.m. June 15, saying she smelled smoke in the area of the park on Woodcrest Drive between Egret Boulevard and 103rd Avenue NW. Officers arrived to find the playground on fire. The structure was a total loss, according to Capt. Adam Jacobson with the Coon Rapids Police Department.

Investigators have determined all three fires were arson, he said.

"With school out, we don't know if that had something to do with it," Jacobson said. "There are not a lot of witnesses. We are hoping for that phone call or email. We are looking for any help we can get."

The Coon Rapids Crime Prevention Association, a nonprofit that assists the department, is offering the reward.

Jacobson said there have not been any fires reported in parks since the three incidents.