After injuries and mental strife, Amber Glenn sets out to defend her US Figure Skating title

‘‘As I came into my own and really did some reflection on who I am, and along with that the coming out, deciding to skate how I wanted to skate — not for the scores but for myself — and doing things like that even in my everyday life, it has been essential for my growth both mentally and in the sport,‘’ Glenn said. “I would say I really came into my own my last couple years, and my crisis was ’15-16, but luckily I had a lot of good resources, a lot of good tools and people I asked for help.