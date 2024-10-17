After hurricane, with no running water, residents organize to meet a basic need

Molly Black and Elle DeBruhl, strangers before the storm, now coordinate an army of neighbors from dawn to dusk to get flush water to people. From Florida to Ohio to Texas, people have donated cube-shaped, 250-gallon, white plastic containers known as IBC totes that are often used on farms, in the chemical industry and disasters. A single tote can nearly fill a 6-foot pickup bed. Black and DeBruhl have organized people to haul the totes to ponds, fill them using pumps, then take them to where they're needed, like apartment buildings. Other neighbors and volunteers pick up the work from there, taking buckets of water to residents in need.