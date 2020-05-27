DULUTH – After more than four hours of discussion spread across Tuesday, the St. Louis County board voted 4-3 to forgo further action on a controversial measure giving consent to the resettlement of refugees within its boundaries.

By voting to send the resolution back to the county's administration, commissioners bypassed a roll call that would have forced them to choose a side in a debate sparked by an executive order by President Donald Trump that has been temporarily blocked by a federal court.

The vote came more than four months after the board tabled the resolution after some commissioners said they needed more time to discuss the issue with constituents.

"I don't have an issue with refugees. But I don't like putting this forward when we don't need to do anything," said Board Chairman Mike Jugovich, who called the resolution a symbolic gesture while Trump's policy is not being enforced.

Members of the public could not attend the meeting at the county's government services center in Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But about 100 residents called in or left voice mails to weigh in on the issue, and a group of protesters gathered outside, waving flags and signs asking officials not to let refugees into the county.

"Today, I speak with a heavy heart — a heart that is open and breaking at the hatred and racism we have witnessed over the past five months since we started this conversation," Duluth-area Commissioner Beth Olson said.

In September, Trump passed an order requiring agencies to get written consent from state and local governments before resettling refugees in their jurisdictions.

Then in January, a federal judge in Maryland barred the White House from enforcing the order after a group of resettlement agencies sued to overturn it.

The federal government is challenging this ruling in the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

State and local officials have mostly dropped their deliberations since the decision. A handful of communities, including Minnesota's Beltrami County, chose to deny consent.

Only one refugee has been settled in St. Louis County since 2011.