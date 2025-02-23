That all changed April 15, when the hottest Boston Marathon Monday in seven years, combined with the notorious course, took my calves for a ride they’d never experienced. My early pace was too ambitious for the 73-degree weather, and at Mile 16, the cramps in my right calf were so furious I couldn’t flex my ankle as I began the descent that follows each of Boston’s four famous climbs. I finished almost a half-hour slower than my goal; the week after the NFL draft, I texted Zenner to book a sweat test.