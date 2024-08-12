After fire struck Maui's Upcountry, residents of one town looked to themselves to prep for next one

Residents are also urging officials to safeguard their water system and its pressure. Kula's pipes ran dry last year because key pumps had no backup power when they lost electricity — a common vulnerability for towns across the United States. After last August's fire, the Maui Department of Water Supply rented three generators for the Kula system. They kicked in during an outage last month to maintain water pressure, said department director John Stufflebean. The department is in a lengthy process of purchasing seven generators that will be distributed across the island, still about a year away, he said.