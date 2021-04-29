WASHINGTON – After decades of failing to curb sexual assault in the armed forces, lawmakers and Pentagon leaders are poised to make major changes in military laws that many experts have long argued stand in the way of justice.

A bill championed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would remove military commanders from a role in prosecuting service members for sexual assault and has gained support from scores of key members of Congress. Among them is Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel, who said her own experience with assault and her daughter's West Point stories helped shift her views.

"I have been torn," Ernst said. "On the one hand, I was a commander in the National Guard and know how important that role is. But also, as a sexual assault survivor, I know we have to do more. I never really wanted to take this out of chain of command, but we are not seeing a difference."

Ernst's nod on a new bipartisan measure is likely to attract several other key lawmakers, whose combined support could usher in the biggest change to military rules since the repeal of the ban on service by gays and lesbians in 2010. Other senators — many of whom voted against the measure in the past — said that they had waited long enough for the military to solve the problem and agreed that Congress should step in.

"Adding Joni Ernst to this bill is the defining moment for passing it," said Gillibrand, who has pressed her colleague on the issue for years. "She is the only female combat vet among the Republicans."

Adding to the momentum, a panel appointed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made a similar recommendation, saying that independent judge advocates should take over the role that commanders play. These independent military lawyers would report to a special victims prosecutor, who would decide whether to court-martial those accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment or domestic violence. The responsibilities could also extend to those accused of hate crimes.

The change to military law would require an act of Congress.

While Austin has said he wants service chiefs to review the recommendations, he has made clear that he is open to such a change, as has Kathleen Hicks, the deputy defense secretary and the first woman to serve in the No. 2 role at the Pentagon. A report out of Fort Hood, Texas, last year that detailed a culture of harassment and abuse has further cemented views at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill that broad changes are needed.

The efforts reflect generational changes in the armed services, with younger members speaking out more forcefully. Just as important are the shifting views among lawmakers who have tired of ugly stories about assault of women in the military and the arrival of a defense secretary who is eager to assert his influence on an issue that vexed him during his years as an Army general.

"The tide has turned," said Eugene Fidell, a senior research scholar at Yale Law School and an expert on military law. "Where the Department of Defense can be the most useful and constructive now is in helping shape the change."

Gillibrand and others have argued that having commanders in control has prevented service members from coming forward out of fear of retaliation, which has led to the softening of punishments for those who had otherwise good performance records.

This issue is not particularly partisan, unlike many major national security policy issues, though historically more Democrats than Republicans have supported the idea of taking away commanders' control.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has supported the bill, which last received a vote in 2014. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and a Trump ally, is a cosponsor. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia — a state with a large military population — previously opposed the measure, but they say their views are changing.

Warner said he would cosponsor the bill, and Kaine appears to be shifting in its favor. "I have supported virtually every change within the chain of command that we can think of to address this problem, and I've not been happy with the results," Kaine said. "I don't see the palpable difference I was hoping for. So that leaves me very open to her proposal."

At a Thursday news conference, Gillibrand is expected to announce her compromise with Ernst, who has pushed for several additional components aimed at preventing assault, such as cameras in common areas and better training from the earliest entry points to the military.

"I have long said that by the time we have a survivor and a predator, we have failed," Ernst said. "We've got to do more on prevention, and Kirsten agreed."

She said her daughter at West Point had been influential. "She shares stories about some of the issues that are ongoing," Ernst said. "Some have decent outcomes, but some cadets feel justice has not been served."

When he was confirmed by the Senate, Austin made sexual assault one of his first priorities.