After exiting the Christian music industry, these artists engage religion on their terms

Gungor's idea of worship wasn't always so experimental. In packed churches and concert venues, thousands once sang along to the band Gungor's 2010 hit ''Beautiful Things,'' a song that became a permanent fixture on the setlists of youth group bands. But in 2014, Gungor's critiques of the Christian music industry — as well as his public musings on Genesis as a poem rather than historic fact — led to his exclusion from the Christian music business. Now, after a long process of wrestling with his inherited evangelical faith — documented on his podcast ''The Liturgists'' — Gungor says he's more interested in embracing the current lived moment than being tethered to a set of religious beliefs, though he describes Christianity as his ''native tongue.''