NEW YORK – After one errant forehand in the first set of the U.S. Open women's final, Naomi Osaka looked at her coach in the mostly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium stands with palms up, as if to say, "What the heck is happening?"

In response to another wayward forehand against Victoria Azarenka seconds later, Osaka chucked her racket. It spun a bit and rattled against the court.

Surprisingly off-kilter in the early going Saturday, Osaka kept missing shots and digging herself a deficit. Until, suddenly, she lifted her game, and Azarenka couldn't sustain her start. By the end, Osaka pulled away to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory for her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall.

"I just thought this would be very embarrassing, to lose this in less than an hour," said Osaka, who dropped to the court after winning.

A quarter-century had passed since the last time the woman who lost the first set of a U.S. Open final wound up winning: In 1994, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario did it against Steffi Graf.

This one was a back-and-forth affair. Even after Osaka surged ahead 4-1 in the third set, the outcome was unclear.

She held four break points in the next game — convert any of those, and she would have served for the win at 5-1 — but Azarenka held there and broke to get to 4-3.

But Osaka regained control, then covered her face when the final was over.

"I actually don't want to play you in more finals," a smiling Osaka told Azarenka afterward. "I didn't enjoy that."

Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan and now based in the United States, added to her trophies from the 2018 U.S. Open — earned with a brilliant performance in a memorably chaotic final against Serena Williams — and the 2019 Australian Open.

"I thought the third time was the charm," said Azarenka, who won the 2012 and 2013 Australian Opens and lost in the finals of the U.S. Open each of those years. "but I guess I'll have to try again."

She carried an 11-match winning streak into Saturday, including a stirring three-set victory over Williams in the semifinals.

And all of three minutes into the final, Azarenka had a break.

But in the third, Azarenka, a 31-year-old from Belarus, was the unsure player, double-faulting to set up break points, then netting a forehand to close a 17-stroke exchange to fall behind 3-1.

She would not go quietly, but it was Osaka who would take the title.