After docs about Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, filmmaker turns her camera to NYC psychics

WILSON: One of my closest friends is a therapist and she immediately got it. She was like, ''This is totally different than therapy. But, also, that's what's interesting about it.'' You can believe or not believe the supernatural part of this, but there's this human connection that is undeniably going on. And that's what's so fascinating and complex and rich and can bring up ethical questions for sure. The other thing is that my therapist friend said to me once is that an emotional experience is real for the person who's going through it. There's so much wondering what's real and what's not real. But the emotional experience is real or at least meaningful no matter what. Thinking about that allowed me to think about my own relationship with seeing movies and art. For example, I go to a movie theater craving connection and insight and some kind of emotional catharsis, and what I'm seeing on screen is fake. It's constructed, but it also feels very real and sometimes actually feels more real than our real lives. And so that became this activating question for me as I made the film. Can something be both artificial and real at the same time?