After diversity pushback, some faculty feel left in dark at North Carolina's flagship university

The UNC Board of Governors took the major step in May of revoking a diversity policy spanning its 17 institutions — meaning roles will be reassessed and possibly eliminated. Republican General Assembly leaders encouraged and then applauded the move. House Speaker Tim Moore previously decried DEI efforts as wasteful spending and ''wokeness'' to indoctrinate students. ''At the end of the day, let the students have the free exchange, but don't allow coercion of ideas and don't allow folks to be marginalized,'' he said in April.