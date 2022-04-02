It may have been a rough start to 2022, but top market watchers still expect stocks to climb over the next 12 months, according to a Bankrate survey.

The First-Quarter Market Mavens survey reveals that analysts anticipate the S&P 500 will rise more than 11% over the next 12 months. It's the sixth straight quarter that the survey has predicted a rise in the index.

In fact, all but two analysts who offered estimates for the index saw it rising over the coming year. Overall, these analysts projected the S&P 500 to reach 4,746 — up from 4,259.52 when the survey closed on March 10.

Despite this optimism over the next year, analysts became much more pessimistic about performance over the next five years than they have been in recent quarterly surveys.

"Most investing pros are maintaining their faith in stocks, predicting a generally solid showing from here over the next year," says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate's senior economic analyst. "Between high inflation, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and conflict in Europe, much has changed both recently and over the past year or so."

After a strong 2021 for stocks, the market decided to sell off as 2022 began. This year, the market quickly entered correction territory, defined as falling more than 10% from a recent high. This decline was something that Bankrate's fourth-quarter survey suggested was imminent.

Stocks in higher-growth sectors were hit even earlier, as these sensitive areas responded more quickly to warnings from the Federal Reserve that it would remove monetary stimulus.

With stocks already down to start the year, the survey's respondents were a little more optimistic about future returns from here, at least relative to recent surveys.

They see the market rising more than 11% over the coming 12 months, compared to 8% projected gains in the fourth-quarter survey, 9% in the third quarter and 8.7% in the second quarter.

Only two of 16 analysts surveyed expect the S&P to decline from 4,259.52, where it sat at the end of the survey period. Even those pessimistic expectations were modest, estimating downside of just 2 to 6%.

"Investors have been through a lot over the past couple of years and even just the past few weeks," Hamrick says. "More recent declines in the stock market are a reminder that things can turn on a dime, testing risk tolerance, faith in previous asset allocations and overall assumptions, which may or may not be useful in the intermediate term."

Royal writes for Bankrate.com.