After decades in comedy, Tim Heidecker is ready to get serious about music

Although Heidecker is communicating genuine fears in his more fictional songs, particularly as he thinks about what the world will be like for his kids when they get to be his age, he also thinks these stories make for interesting art. ''Birds all falling out of the sky / Bees don't sting and no one knows why / The air is thick, I can't breathe / If I had anywhere to go you know, I would leave,'' he croons on ''Bows and Arrows.''