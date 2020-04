Christy Karras and her husband received a tantalizing text the other day from friends they had not seen since February, when all four were among the first people in the U.S. to be sickened by the coronavirus.

“Dinner at our place?”

It had been a week and a half since any of them had experienced symptoms, past the point when COVID-19 patients are thought to be contagious. And, assuming conventional virology wisdom applies, they were not at risk of immediate re-infection. Karras had been told she was probably “one of the safest people in the country” by a researcher she asked. She and her husband, Bill Harper, who had each endured a weeklong headache, as well as the disease’s hallmark fever and dry cough, longed for social interaction.

“Let me check our calendars,” Karras typed back. “Oh, who are we kidding? Nothing on the calendar.”

So it was that the two Seattle couples entered a phase of pandemic life that most of America can still only dream of. As recently as mid-March, fewer than 5,000 people in the United States had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Some are still coughing or tethered to oxygen tanks. Many have died.

But the first large wave of COVID-19 survivors, likely to be endowed with a power known to infectious disease specialists as adaptive immunity, is emerging. They linger in grocery store aisles and touch doorknobs without flinching. They undertake not entirely essential travel. They have friends over. They hug.

With most Americans still desperate to avoid contracting the virus, and the number of known cases nearing half a million, several dozen spoke to the New York Times about what it was like to recover.

Health care workers who have fallen ill and bounced back fill the hospital shifts of colleagues who are still at risk. Many who have overcome the infection, including some of America’s newly unemployed, donate blood to biotech companies and researchers seeking to manufacture treatments from their antibodies.

They are giddy; they are grateful.

“My son kept asking, ‘Is Daddy going to die? Is he going to die today?’ ” said Clement Chow, 38, a college professor who has changed his Twitter handle to “Clement ‘I beat COVID19’ Chow.”

The first COVID-19 patient at the University of Utah’s intensive care unit, he recently received his all-clear. “It was good to be able to tell him no,” Chow said.

They are sometimes guilt-ridden, about possibly having spread the disease before its existence was widely known, and about recovering when others did not.

“The death toll from our ship is 11,” said Carl Goldman, 67, who spent 29 days in a Nebraska biocontainment unit after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which in mid-February was home to the highest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China. “That could have been any one of us.”

‘Immunity certificates’

In Italy, some public officials have proposed issuing “immunity certificates” to allow those with virus antibodies to move freely and return to work — an ethically fraught concept also under discussion by the White House’s coronavirus task force. Even in the absence of public policy, people who have recuperated from COVID-19 say they are wondering about the responsibilities that come with the powers of probable immunity.

“I am acutely aware of the privilege I have in not being afraid,” Karras, a writer and editor in her mid-40s, wrote in a recent Seattle Times column.

But uncertainties abound. While Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, has said he is “really confident” that people who recover are protected against re-infection, there is no perfect test for immunity, and it is not clear yet how long it may last. Guidance from health officials as to the precise moment people who were infected can no longer infect others is often conflicting, and testing is often not available to confirm when a person is virus-free. Some COVID-19 survivors face stigma from neighbors who know they had been sick.

On the night of their outing, Karras and her husband brought good wine they had been saving for a special occasion. Their friends ordered out from a local barbecue place. Everyone talked loudly, the couple recalled, and often at the same time. They agreed not to post any photos of the reunion on social media. As much as they wanted to send a message of hope, they were at pains to avoid giving off the impression they were gloating.

“There aren’t that many people yet who had it and are well,” Karras said. “It’s like it’s up to us to figure out how to be.”